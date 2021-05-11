News
News

Hackers Threaten to Release Sensitive Police Department Data if Demands Aren't Met

The Associated PressMay 11, 2021 at 7:35am
Combined Shape

A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that stole data from the Washington, D.C., police department says negotiations over payment have broken down and it will release sensitive information that could put lives at risk if more money is not offered.

The extortion threat comes amid a separate ransomware attack on a major pipeline that’s affected part of the U.S. fuel supply, highlighting the power of internet-savvy criminal gangs to sow mayhem from half a world away.

The Babuk group said on its website late Monday that it would release “all the data” it stole from the Washington police department if it did not “raise the price.”

“The negotiations reached a dead end, the amount we were offered does not suit us,” the group said.

The department did not immediately return a request for comment and has not said whether it’s negotiated any possible payment.

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

The group posted screenshots of the data it held, including what look like disciplinary files of police officers.

Late last month, the group said it had hacked into the network of the city’s police department and threatened to leak the identities of confidential informants unless an unspecified ransom was paid. Such a release could endanger the lives of the informants.

A day after the initial threat was posted, the gang tried to spur payment by leaking personal information of some police officers taken from background checks, including details of officers’ past drug use, finances and — in at least one incident — past sexual abuse.

Ransomware gangs have been leaking sensitive data from victims for well over a year, but experts said they’ve not seen such aggressive tactics used before against police departments. The cybercriminal mafias mostly operate in foreign safe havens out of the reach of Western law enforcement.

The Biden administration has said that curbing ransomware attacks is a top priority.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Hackers Threaten to Release Sensitive Police Department Data if Demands Aren't Met
'We Need to Make a Change': Top House Republican Sets Date of Vote on Cheney's Leadership Future
US Coast Guard Forced to Fire Warning Shots at Armed Iranian Boats for the 2nd Time in 2 Weeks
Police Respond to Simultaneous Mass Shooting and Fire in Maryland Neighborhood
Bombing Kills at Least 30 Near School in Afghan Capital Amid US Troop Withdrawal
See more...

Conversation