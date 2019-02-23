Retired astronaut Mark Kelly kicking off Arizona Senate race

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is kicking off his U.S. Senate campaign Saturday with a rally in Tucson, Arizona.

Kelly is the first Democrat to enter the 2020 race. The seat is now held by Republican Martha McSally, a former congresswoman and Air Force pilot who was appointed by Arizona’s GOP governor after longtime Sen. John McCain died.

Next year’s election will decide who finishes the final two years of McCain’s term. It’s expected to be closely contested, with Arizona increasingly competitive after decades of Republican dominance.

Kelly plans an appearance a downtown hotel about 9 miles from the grocery store where his wife, Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in the head during a constituent event in 2011 while she was a congresswoman. Six people were killed in the attack.

