SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly kicking off Arizona Senate race

FILE- In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo politician and gun control advocate Gabrielle Giffords and husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Spring Studios in New York. Kelly is kicking off his U.S. Senate campaign Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 with a rally in Tucson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 7:51am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is kicking off his U.S. Senate campaign Saturday with a rally in Tucson, Arizona.

Kelly is the first Democrat to enter the 2020 race. The seat is now held by Republican Martha McSally, a former congresswoman and Air Force pilot who was appointed by Arizona’s GOP governor after longtime Sen. John McCain died.

Next year’s election will decide who finishes the final two years of McCain’s term. It’s expected to be closely contested, with Arizona increasingly competitive after decades of Republican dominance.

Kelly plans an appearance a downtown hotel about 9 miles from the grocery store where his wife, Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in the head during a constituent event in 2011 while she was a congresswoman. Six people were killed in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Retired astronaut Mark Kelly kicking off Arizona Senate race
Teens tweet Trump, find Senate ally, score civil rights win
AP FACT CHECK: Undocumented GOP, Dem rhetoric on immigration
Train possibly taking Kim Jong Un to summit enters China
Gale force winds sweep across Adriatic Sea, Croatian coast
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×