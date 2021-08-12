Path 27
News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen walking with San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Geary Street in a photo taken on June 3, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen walking with San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Geary Street in a photo taken on June 3, 2021. (Eric Risberg / AP)

San Francisco Mayor Announces the City Will Require Residents to Show Proof of Full Vaccination Against COVID

 By The Associated Press  and A.F. Branco  August 12, 2021 at 11:36am
Path 27

San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities, such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

“Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers and this city,” Breed said in a statement.

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last week.

San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

It will take effect next Friday, but businesses will have two months to verify employees’ vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance.”

Trending:
Police Official Skipped 'Sacred' Ritual for Slain Chicago Cop: 'We Don't Have 20 Minutes for This S***'

The mandate does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a barcode vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

Los Angeles is considering a similar move, requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues.

City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

Is it fair to require people to show proof of vaccination before they can participate in indoor activities?

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed announced the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets.

The cafe has been asking indoor patrons to show proof of vaccination since July 20.

“Most people were really happy that we had started the policy,” Vesuvio co-owner Janet Clyde said.

“It took patience on everyone’s part.”

Related:
One Year After Salon Owner Exposed Pelosi's Lockdown Hair Appointment, She Reveals What Happened

“So, the people who were impatient or didn’t like the policy would just leave,” she added.

“Having the weight of the government behind you, the science, the health department” makes it easier to enforce, she said.

Thursday’s order also extends the vaccination requirement already in place for health care workers to other health providers, such as employees at adult day care centers, residential care facilities, dental offices and pharmacists.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Harvey Weinstein Faces 1 Less Sex Assault Charge Thanks to Judge
San Francisco Mayor Announces the City Will Require Residents to Show Proof of Full Vaccination Against COVID
Sexual Harassment Allegations Brought Cuomo Down, But Don't Forget His Nursing Home Scandal
Unusually Soft Rock Interferes with Mars Rover's Mission to Search for Signs of Life on Mars
Scientists Find the Chances of Asteroid Bennu Colliding with Earth Are Higher Than They Initially Predicted
See more...
A.F. Branco
AF Branco is an editorial cartoonist.




loading
Any Excuse Will Do
Venezuela Here We Come
Bloated Malarkey Bill
Cap'n Crunch
The Needle Tears a Hole
See more...

Conversation