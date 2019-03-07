SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Scientists discover different kind of killer whale off Chile

This undated photo provided by Paul Tixier in March 2019 shows a Type D killer whale. Scientists are waiting for test results from a tissue sample, which could give them the DNA evidence to prove the new type is a distinct species. (Paul Tixier/CEBC CNRS/MNHN Paris via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 1:35pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 1:40pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists say they’ve found a new type of killer whale off the coast of Chile that looks distinctly different from other orcas.

The whale’s signature white eye patch is smaller. Their heads are a bit more rounded than normal killer whales and their dorsal fins are more narrow and pointed.

The scientists think it is a new species and they are waiting for test results to prove it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration felt confident enough to trumpet the discovery of the long rumored killer whale on Thursday.

For decades, there have been tales from fishermen and tourists, even lots of photos of the whale, but scientists had never seen one of them until January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Scientists discover different kind of killer whale off Chile
A nanny state? Vermont town elects goat as honorary mayor
Appeals court determines asylum seeker has right to hearing
Catholic Church cardinals implicated in sex abuse, cover-ups
Consumer borrowing up in January with credit card rebound
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×