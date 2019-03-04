Senators gather for briefing on Khashoggi investigation

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are holding a closed-door briefing with Trump administration officials on the status of an investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The briefing comes amid rising tensions between the White House and Congress over the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul last year by Saudi agents.

Lawmakers have said they believe the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing, but President Donald Trump has been reluctant to place blame.

U.S. lawmakers had instructed Trump to order an investigation into Khashoggi’s killing, but the White House declined to submit a report to Congress by a deadline last month.

The lawmakers made the request in October under the Magnitsky Act, which gives the president 120 days to respond.

