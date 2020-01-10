Another One Bites the Dust: Marianne Williamson Ends 2020 Bid Having Never Polled Above 1 Percent

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins.

Williamson said she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

In a post on her website, Williamson said, “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”

A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.https://t.co/BqTKQFI338 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 10, 2020

She has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

Williamson laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks.

People had a lot to say about her departure from the race on social media.

No, the universe suspended Marianne Williamson’s campaign https://t.co/h0i0g8LLGB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 10, 2020

Thank you for helping me find my way to a deeper and more positive engagement with politics than I ever had before. Thank you for showing us that our shared national life can be a sacred, joyful thing. We will keep carrying the banner of love as we move toward election day! — Kim (@ktrayn78) January 10, 2020

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Marianne Williamson returning to her celestial palace after dropping out of the Presidential race. pic.twitter.com/1yNRXL935k — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2020

RELATED: Stefanik Becomes Anti-Impeachment Star, Outraises Dem Opponent by More Than 50%

You’re letting the dark psychic forces win just when America needs you most — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2020

Well you spiced up the stage in the first few debates. America is forever grateful — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) January 10, 2020

Never knew you were running. — Glen (@gbillups2) January 10, 2020

@marwilliamson As a Black American, I appreciate you using your voice on the debate stage to unapologetically talk about injustices against descendants of American slavery and the reparations that is owed to us. https://t.co/t1355t5Nxb — Shaina McGahee ✊🏿 (@smac0905) January 10, 2020

Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.