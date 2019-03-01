SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Survey: US manufacturing grew at a slower pace in Februrary

FILE- In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo, a pair of athletic shoes designed for the military are laced up at a New Balance factory in Norridgewock, Maine. On Friday, March 1, 2019, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of manufacturing activity for February. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 8:13am
BALTIMORE (AP) — American manufacturers expanded at a slower rate in February, as the pace of new orders, production and employment each slipped.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index fell to 54.2 last month, down from 56.6 in January. Readings above 50 signal growth in manufacturing and the sector has been expanding for the past 30 months.

The companies surveyed for the index suggested that the U.S. economy is healthy, although concerns exist about the trajectory of the global economy and any lingering impacts from the import taxes imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

