Texas Leads New Charge Against Google with Multi-State Lawsuit

The logos of Google applications are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on Dec. 14, 2020, in Paris.Chesnot / Getty ImagesThe logos of Google applications are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on Dec. 14, 2020, in Paris. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2020 at 2:34pm
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday announced a multi-state lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

Paxton said Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control pricing of online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating competition.

His office released a redacted copy of a federal lawsuit, but it was not immediately clear if it had been filed in court.

“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said in the video posted on Twitter.

Google called Paxton’s claims “meritless” and said the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

“These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry,” the company said in statement. “We will strongly defend ourselves from [Paxton’s] baseless claims in court.”

Do you support this lawsuit?

Texas is bringing the suit along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah, according to the complaint released by Paxton’s office.

Paxton’s move comes after the U.S. Justice Department sued Google in October for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising, the government’s most significant attempt to buttress competition since its historic case against Microsoft two decades ago.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







