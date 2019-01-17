The Latest: Kenyan officials say no people missing in attack

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on the extremist attack on a Nairobi hotel and shopping complex. (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Kenyan officials say they can safely host an international athletics competition in Nairobi next year despite concerns over the attack by extremist gunmen this week.

Local media reported Thursday that officials told a visiting delegation from the International Association of Athletics Federations that Kenyan security will ensure a successful IAAF World Under-20 Championships in July 2020.

Senior official Hassan Noor assured IAAF delegates that the deadly assault on the DusitD2 complex on Tuesday was an “isolated incident” and that they can move around Nairobi without fear, according to Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper.

The newspaper says the IAAF delegates finished meetings on Thursday after inspecting a stadium and visiting planned accommodation for athletes, officials and media.

2:05 p.m.

Kenyan authorities say there are no longer any cases of missing people following an extremist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi.

The Kenya Red Cross said Thursday that all 94 cases of people reported to be missing had been “closed positively.”

Police say 21 people, plus five attackers, died in the attack on the DusitD2 complex in the Kenyan capital.

12:45 p.m.

Kenya’s information minister says the government’s quick reaction to a deadly extremist attack in Nairobi this week reflects improvements in its ability to respond to such brazen assaults on civilian targets.

Joseph Mucheru said Thursday that the reaction of authorities when gunmen attacked the DusitD2 hotel, office and shopping complex on Tuesday was “much better handled, communicated” in comparison to the 2013 attack on the nearby Westgate Mall.

“The speed, the response and the conclusion of this matter was swift,” Mucheru said.

Kenyan police said 21 people, plus five extremists, died in the latest attack. Kenya’s president declared that the security operation to retake the complex was over around 20 hours after it started.

The al-Shabab group claimed responsibility, showing it can still strike despite heavy military pressure in Somalia.

