The Latest: May: UK may never leave EU if her deal rejected

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session, at parliament in London, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 6:10am
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union (all times local):

1 p.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May is warning lawmakers that if they reject her Brexit divorce deal next week, Britain may never leave the European Union.

British legislators are due to vote Tuesday on the agreement, which they have already rejected once.

May is seeking last-minute changes to the deal, but the EU is unwilling to reopen the agreement with Britain.

In a speech Friday, May urged the bloc to help her by making changes, saying there needs to be “one more push” to get the agreement approved.

If Parliament rejects the deal, lawmakers will get to vote on whether to seek a delay to Brexit.

May warned lawmakers that could lead to “more months and years” of argument over Brexit. She says “if we go down that road we may never leave the EU at all.”

___

9:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is battling to stave off defeat for her Brexit divorce deal, imploring the European Union to help her win approval from Parliament.

In a speech Friday — three weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU — May plans to tell the bloc that “it is in the European interest for the U.K. to leave with a deal.”

May’s office says she will warn that “decisions that the European Union makes over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the vote.”

British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January. May has been trying to secure changes, but the EU is unwilling to change the 585-page agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

