The Latest: Schumer says Trump is trying to ‘bend the law’

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 9:30am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his national emergency declaration(all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is trying to “bend the law” with his declaration of a national emergency on the southern border.

Schumer is calling on lawmakers to “speak up with one bipartisan voice” to put a check on the executive branch as the founding founders envisioned. He asked, “What would stop a future president from claiming an emergency every week?”

The House is expected Tuesday to pass a resolution to block Trump from redirecting billions of military dollars toward construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate could pass the resolution as well.

Even if Congress votes to terminate the president’s emergency declaration, Trump is likely to veto the measure. It is doubtful that Congress could muster the votes to override him.

___

11:20 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says opposition to President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration isn’t about politics, but about protecting the country from executive overreach.

Pelosi was speaking Tuesday at the American Legion’s annual conference. She said Trump’s action “steals billions of dollars” from the military construction projects— including possibly family housing and child care centers — to build the wall with Mexico.

She says if there was a true emergency at the border, Congress would provide funding.

But Pelosi says Trump’s action undermines the separation of powers by tapping money Congress already allocated to other projects.

“It’s not about politics,” Pelosi said. “It’s about patriotism.”

The House is voting Tuesday to terminate Trump’s action, with Senate to follow. But the president is expected to veto the measure.

___

12:20 a.m.

Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tuesday’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House comes on legislation to revoke Trump’s executive order from earlier this month and would send it to the Republican-held Senate, where it would take only a handful of GOP defections to pass it.

Trump is likely to prevail in the end since he could use his first-ever veto to kill the measure if it passes Congress, but the White House is seeking to minimize defections among the president’s GOP allies to avoid embarrassment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

