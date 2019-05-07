SECTIONS
The Latest: Several Students Critical After School Shooting

Courtney Harper / APArmed police officers and others are seen outside STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter middle school in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch, Colo., after a shooting Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Authorities said several people were injured and a few suspects were in custody. (Courtney Harper / AP)

By AP Reports
Published May 7, 2019 at 4:06pm
Modified May 7, 2019 at 4:26pm
This is a timeline from The Associated Press of the latest on a school shooting in suburban Denver (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities say eight students were injured in a shooting a suburban Denver school, and several are in critical condition.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a news conference Tuesday that two shooters walked into the school and opened fire on students in two classrooms.

He said a number of students were shot and wounded. The victims are all 15 and older.

Spurlock says the gunmen were both students at STEM School Highlands Ranch and that he had no information about whether anyone was targeted.

The sheriff says the shooters are in custody, believed to be a man and a minor boy.

Spurlock says at least a handgun was recovered, but he didn’t release other information on weapons.

___

4:10 p.m.

School buses are delivering young children to a recreation center to be reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school injured at least seven people.

Some children were crying and others held hands with schoolmates as police officers, sheriff’s deputies and school administrators helped them off the buses in a light rain Tuesday.

Eleven buses carrying children pulled up to the center in a matter of minutes. An ambulance also arrived and dropped off a half-dozen children.

None appeared to be physically wounded, but some were crying.

Parents also were streaming into the center, but no reunions with their children occurred outside in public view.

A man who appeared to be a pastor was walking among small groups of parents, praying with them.

___

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said Tuesday that two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

She says there’s a possible eighth injury and doesn’t believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams are still searching room by room.

Nicholson-Kluth didn’t know if there are fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

She said the shooting started in the middle school area and shots were being fired as officers arrived.

The school is near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly. Students were being bused to a nearby recreational center to reunite with their families.

___

3:10 p.m.

Authorities say two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school that injured multiple students.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

It’s near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.

Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.

____

2:50 p.m.

Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured two people.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are trying to find the shooter or shooters, calling it an “active and unstable scene.”

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff’s office directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







