SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Turkish president holds talks with Jared Kushner

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 6:19am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 8:29am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with Jared Kushner for talks that are expected to center on his planned Mideast peace initiative.

Erdogan’s office confirmed Wednesday that the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law is underway. Economy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan’s son-in-law, was also present.

Details of Kushner’s plan will be unveiled after the April 9 Israeli election.

He said however, that it will address all “final status” issues, including borders, and require compromises by all sides. He made no mention of establishing a Palestinian state and said the plan would focus heavily on offering economic “opportunities” to the Palestinians.

Kushner’s comments about his initiative have received a cool reception from Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Air France-KLM: Macron wants clarification from Dutch state
Supreme Court rules for Alabama death row inmate
North Macedonia, Albania to support each other in EU bids
US pending home sales rebounded 4.6 percent in January
Michael Jackson brothers say accusers’ film neglects facts
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×