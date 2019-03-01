SECTIONS
US adds 6 to Venezuela sanctions list amid political crisis

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 7:55am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 8:01am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is adding six high-ranking Venezuelan security officials on its international sanctions list as it steps up pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The six include officials with the National Guard and police blamed for their roles in blocking humanitarian aid convoys into Venezuela. They were announced by the Treasury Department on Friday.

The sanctions freeze any assets the people may have under U.S. jurisdiction and prevent anyone in the U.S. from conducting financial transactions with them.

It’s part of a campaign to pressure Maduro to step down and turn over power to opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH’).

The U.S. recognized Guaido as interim president last month. Maduro was re-elected last year in an election widely viewed as illegitimate, but the security services have remained loyal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

