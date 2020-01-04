SECTIONS
News
Print

US Construction Spending Up, Housing Rebound Expected to Continue in 2020

workers erect a building under constructionMatt Rourke / AP PhotoIn this Dec. 3, 2019, photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published January 4, 2020 at 12:08am
Print

Spending on U.S. construction projects rose a solid 0.6 percent in November as gains in home building and government projects offset weakness in nonresidential construction.

It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance, according to a Commerce Department report Friday.

The acceleration was led by a 1.9 percent rise in home construction that was more than double the 0.7 percent October increase.

Spending on government projects rose 0.9 percent in November as both activity at the federal level and state and local levels increased.

TRENDING: Beth Moore Outed as NeverTrumper

Spending on private sector nonresidential projects fell 1.2 percent, the biggest drop since April, reflecting widespread weakness with hotel construction down 3.8 percent and manufacturing down 2.4 percent.

Lower mortgage rates and a healthy job market have boosted home building.

The average national rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.72 percent this week, down significantly from a year ago when the 30-year mortgage was at 4.51 percent.

At this time a year ago, the Fed had wrapped up a year when it had boosted interest rates four times.

However, in the face of rising global weakness and headwinds generated by a U.S.-China trade war, the Fed switched from hiking rates to cutting its benchmark rate three times last year, giving a boost to financial markets and interest-sensitive sectors such as housing.

The gain in home building reflected a 1.2 percent rise in single-family construction, offsetting an unchanged reading for the smaller apartment sector.

The rebound in housing is expected to continue in 2020.

RELATED: U-Haul Will Stop Hiring Nicotine Users in 21 States

Application for new building permits, seen as a good indicator of future activity, jumped in November to the highest level in more than a decade.

The 0.9 percent increase in government construction reflected a 1.7 percent rise in spending by the federal government and a 0.8 percent increase in spending by state and local governments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US Construction Spending Up, Housing Rebound Expected to Continue in 2020
Fatal Crashes Cast Doubt on Tesla's Autopilot System, Future for Self-Driving Cars
Trump Keen on Maintaining Evangelical Support for 2020
Spiritual Guru Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire 2020 Presidential Campaign Staff
U-Haul Will Stop Hiring Nicotine Users in 21 States
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×