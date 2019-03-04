US puts end to dispute with EU over diplomatic protocol

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States has put an end to a dispute with the European Union over diplomatic protocol and lauded the 28-nation bloc as “one of America’s most valuable partners.”

U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland announced Monday that “effective immediately” a recent diplomatic demotion of the EU ambassador in the largely ceremonial diplomatic Order of Precedence would be ended.

The perceived snub caused friction in early January and was seen as underscoring deteriorating trans-Atlantic relations.

Sondland said in a statement that “the European Union is a uniquely important organization, and one of America’s most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity.”

Both sides, however, continue to disagree over issues, from the threat of economic sanctions to isolating Iran.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.