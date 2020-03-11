SECTIONS
US Troops Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carson Headley, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Russell Shields, Office of Security Cooperation Iraq senior-enlisted advisors, Security Sector Reform Group, discuss their observations of Nineva Police weapons training Jan. 24, 2017, Camp Taji, Iraq. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, aims to enable and equip local forces to defeat ISIL in Iraq.Spc. Derrik Tribbey / U.S. ArmyU.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carson Headley, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Russell Shields, Office of Security Cooperation Iraq senior-enlisted advisors, Security Sector Reform Group, discuss their observations of Nineva Police weapons training Jan. 24, 2017, Camp Taji, Iraq. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, aims to enable and equip local forces to defeat ISIL in Iraq. (Spc. Derrik Tribbey / U.S. Army)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2020 at 1:31pm
At least three people were killed, including two U.S. service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official said 10 people were injured.

Several other U.S. officials confirmed that U.S. troops had been killed and injured, but did not provide numbers.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to give details of the attack ahead of the public announcement.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokewman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base.

“The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time),” he tweeted.

“Assessment and investigation ongoing.”

He provided no further details.

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years.

There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.

Officials did not say what group they believe launched the rocket attack,.

But Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a late December rocket attack on a military base in Kirkuk that killed a U.S. contractor, prompting American military strikes in response.

That in turn led to protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

They were followed January 3 by a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful military officer, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a member.

Kataib Hezbollah been designated a “foreign terrorist organization” by the State Department since 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

US Troops Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack
