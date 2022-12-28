Parler Share
News
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on June 15, 2020.
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on June 15, 2020. (Sofia Sandurskaya - Moscow News Agency - File / AP)

USMC Vet Marks 4-Year Anniversary of Capture While Biden Admin Flounders on Release

 By The Associated Press  December 28, 2022 at 7:01am
Parler Share

The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the Russian arrest of former Marine and American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing Whelan’s release remains a top administration priority.

U.S. officials reportedly attempted to include Whelan in a prisoner swap earlier this month — where they traded WNBA player Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. The administration considers Whelan to have been wrongfully detained.

Blinken said Whelan and his family are “suffering through an unfathomable ordeal,” and he condemned the Marine’s conviction, which was based on secret evidence, and 16-year prison sentence.

“His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity,” Blinken said. “Our efforts to secure Paul’s release will not cease until he is back home with his family where he belongs.”

Trending:
National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale

Whelan was jailed in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless. U.S. officials said Russia refused to consider including Whelan in the Griner deal, calling it a “one or none” decision.

His brother, David Whelan, said when the swap was announced, “I think we all realize that the math is not going to work out for Paul to come home anytime soon, unless the U.S. government is able to find concessions.”

Paul Whelan was sentenced in 2020.

Is Biden doing enough to help Paul Whelan?

In a statement Wednesday, David Whelan said, “Today is the 1,461st day that Paul has been held hostage by the Russian Federation. Russian authorities entrapped him four years ago today. How do you mark such an awful milestone when there is no resolution in sight?”

The anniversary, he said, “is both awful and mundane, just another day that Paul has to suffer in a Russian labor colony for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




USMC Vet Marks 4-Year Anniversary of Capture While Biden Admin Flounders on Release
Supreme Court Hands Biden Admin Crushing Defeat, Keeps in Place Trump-Era Policy
NFL Players Suspended After Coming to Blows Post-Game
Water Crisis Erupts Across the South
Iranian Soccer Star Spoke Out Against the Islamic Republic, Then His Wife and Daughter's Flight Made an Unexpected Stop
See more...

Conversation