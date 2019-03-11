SECTIONS
Whitaker to meet with committee leaders about past testimony

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 12:37pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will meet behind closed doors with leaders of the House Judiciary Committee to clarify testimony he gave last month.

That’s according to a committee aide who requested anonymity to discuss the closed meeting.

Whitaker will meet Wednesday with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and the committee’s top Republican, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins. The committee reached an agreement with the Justice Department last month for Whitaker to return.

Whitaker has since left the department.

Nadler said after Whitaker’s public testimony in February that his answers were “unsatisfactory, incomplete or contradicted by other evidence.” He said Whitaker didn’t offer clear responses about his communications with the White House and was inconsistent in testifying about the department’s policy on discussing ongoing investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

