A man identifying himself as “Captain America” has been charged with trying to take a firearm onto MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, in violation of federal law.

On Nov. 3, Baruch Roche II, 33, pulled up to a security checkpoint for MacDill, but refused to provide identification, according to the Department of Justice indictment.

Roche told the Air Force security guard that he was an active member of the United States Southern Command and had a meeting with the “SOCOM General” to provide “top secret information.”

“These statements were false,” the indictment said.

Roche only identified himself as “Captain America.”

Armed Tampa man calls himself ‘Captain America’ while demanding entry into MacDill AFB: Officials https://t.co/UE1iTcTOIW — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) December 19, 2023

The man “continuously reached inside a bag within the passenger side of his vehicle” and “became argumentative and demanded that he be allowed on base.”

When security personnel would not allow him on the base, “Roche threatened to come back every day and look for the officers denying him entry,” according to the indictment.

Do you feel that crime has increased across America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Eventually, he did provide the guards with a retired military identification card, thereby revealing his actual name.

Because of his suspicious behavior, security guards detained Roche outside his vehicle and began to search it, after he gave his consent.

The man told the gate guards he had a gun in the trunk of his car, which turned out to be a Colt AR-15 rifle, with five loaded magazines holding a total of about 125 rounds.

Air Force security called the Tampa Bay Police, who then took Roche into custody.

“Due to his extreme state of paranoia and psychosis, and possible threat to cause harm to USAF security personnel, the TPD Behavior Health Unit determined that Roche met the criteria for [involuntary] hospitalization,” the indictment said.

Federal prosecutors charged Roche with attempting to bring a firearm into a federal facility.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison, according to a DOJ news release.

Roche is required to forfeit the AR-15 and the ammunition.

About 6,600 active-duty military and civilian personnel work on MacDill.

Major units stationed there include U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as United States Special Operations Command.

Did you know that publishers everywhere are laying people off at Christmas? It’s not an accident or random. Big Tech is literally taking down every news media publisher possible, even the liberal ones, just so they can get rid of sites like The Western Journal once and for all. They know that together, readers like you and publishers like us handed Donald Trump the victory in 2016. And, what’s worse, they know that if they hadn’t used COVID to change the rules in 2020, Trump would be in the White House right now. So their response is simple: Conservative publishers must die. And they’re doing their best to put us in the grave as I write this. That means that more than ever, we depend on you and you alone. Will you join with us this Christmas and become a member of The Western Journal? During these days leading up to Christmas, we’re offering $10 off some of our most popular membership options. If you want to stick it to Big Tech, start the new year with actual, factual news, or just support The Western Journal as we continue the fight for our country, please become a member today. Don’t wait. Time is critical, and Big Tech tightens the squeeze every single day. Thank you for reading The Western Journal! Merry Christmas, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.