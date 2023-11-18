Share
News

Authorities Identify Person of Interest in Massive Fire That Damaged and Closed Stretch of Major Highway

 By The Associated Press  November 18, 2023 at 2:27pm
Share

Investigators on Saturday identified a person of interest in the Los Angeles arson fire that closed a central freeway for days as repair crews work around the clock to fix it.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, and the state fire marshal released two photos in a “crime alert” posted to social media and said it was seeking the public’s help to identify the person.

The individual was described as a man 30 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds. Details about how he was identified were not immediately released.

The photographs show him wearing blue shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt, a green scarf and a brace on the right knee. The individual is carrying a backpack and “appears to have visible burn injuries” on his left leg, the bulletin states.

Trending:
Trump Gag Order Lifted by New York Appeals Court Judge


Representatives for the mayor, the governor and the state fire marshal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The state fire marshal oversees the agency’s Arson and Bomb Unit, which is investigating the fire.

All lanes of Interstate 10 near downtown are expected to reopen by Tuesday, far ahead of the initial three- to five-week schedule.

Crews were brought in to shore up the mile-long stretch after the blaze last Saturday burned about 100 support columns. The fire spread quickly over 8 acres and was fed by pallets, cars, construction materials, hand sanitizer and other items being stored under the freeway.

No injuries were reported, but at least 16 homeless people living in an encampment there were taken to shelters.

No arrests have been made, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has said investigators are trying to determine if more than one person was involved.

An estimated 300,000 vehicles use the stretch of freeway daily, which runs east-west across the heart of the metropolis and connects with other major highways.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Authorities Identify Person of Interest in Massive Fire That Damaged and Closed Stretch of Major Highway
Las Vegas Grand Prix Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit from Furious Formula One Fans
Book Overdue for More Than a Century Returned to US Library: 'It's an Artifact'
Tiger Woods Enters First Competition Since the Masters - But It's Not in the United States
Bottle of Whisky from 1986 Sells at Auction for Record Amount
See more...

Conversation