A convicted Massachusetts rapist, who became known for his signature breath, has been captured in California after years on the run, according to police.

The man, who became known as the “bad breath rapist” due to his apparent poor oral hygiene, raped a coworker at knifepoint in 2005.

Tuen K. Lee was quickly linked to the violent Feb. 2, 2005, assault and arrested by police in the Boston suburb of Quincy.

Per USA Today, DNA evidence and “his horrible breath” linked Lee to the crime.

He was set to go on trial in Quincy in 2007, but he never showed up to court.

He was facing a life sentence and fled the area before his trial. A jury convicted him in absentia after two days of deliberations.

Police spent 17 years searching for the convicted rapist, but they had no luck finding Lee. Not even an appearance on “America’s Most Wanted” helped find the fugitive.

The Massachusetts State Police never gave up, posting about Lee on the agency’s Facebook page last July:

However, police recently got a break in the case that led them to begin looking in northern California.

Have you heard of the "bad breath rapist"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to USA Today, after the tip, detectives began to scour images online of a man they believed was Lee, who was living in a community called Diablo, California, just east of San Francisco.

Believing they had their man, police in the nearby city of Danville trailed Lee on Tuesday as he traveled with a woman.

Police initiated a traffic stop in which Lee initially gave officers a false name. Eventually, he admitted his true identity, and he was arrested and taken to jail in Danville where he will be held until his extradition.

A check of the convicted rapist’s fingerprints confirmed the lengthy manhunt was over.

The Massachusetts State Police celebrated Lee’s arrest both in a news release and with a Facebook post:

According to police, Lee had been living with the woman he was with during his arrest for 15 years.

She said she had no idea that he was using a false identity and that he had been convicted of a vicious sexual assault on the other side of the country.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.