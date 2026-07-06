Plane Carrying 52 Passengers Hit by Firework

A firework hit a commercial plane on the Fourth of July while it was landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago.

Delta Air Lines flight 1076 landed safely at the airport around 8:30 p.m. after its pilot reported that a fireworks mortar struck the aircraft just before landing, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The flight had departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation and Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The plane was carrying 52 passengers and six crew members and no injuries were reported. The mechanics of the aircraft were inspected afterward, and no damage was found, according to a Delta representative.

The flight left Atlanta at 7:51 p.m. and landed in Chicago at 8:33 p.m. Air traffic control audio indicated that the crew onboard felt a “big bang,” according to CBS News.

The FAA said it will further investigate the incident. It is unclear where the fireworks were launched from or who is to be held responsible, Fox News reported.

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