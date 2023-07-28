Share
News

Battery Fire at NY Solar Farm Triggers Shelter-in-Place Order: Fire Chief Says '5 or 7 Days' to Extinguish

 By Jack Davis  July 28, 2023 at 12:31pm
Share

A fire caused by lithium-ion batteries at a northern New York state solar farm triggered a shelter-in-place order Thursday.

Although the order has since been lifted, one fire official said the solar farm fire will burn for days.

Trooper Jack L. Keller of the New York State Police said four lithium-ion battery storage trailers caught fire, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

The solar farm is located just outside of the village of Chaumont in the Jefferson County town of Lyme.

Trending:
US General Killed Near Aberdeen Proving Ground - First Responders Rush Field

Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski said firefighters would “contain the fire from spreading to anywhere else rather than putting the fire out because the type of fire that it is, batteries, you can’t really put the batteries out,” according to WWNY-TV.

“The batteries themself will burn out. It will probably take five or seven days. It will be at a safe level where we don’t have to worry about a big fire again or a big event,” he said.

Should we pump the brakes on “green” energy?

The fire broke out at about 1 p.m. on Thursday at a solar farm owned by Convergent Energy.

For several hours, residents within one mile of the solar farm were told to shelter in place.

Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, said the order was lifted because, although batteries are still burning, readings have shown no toxic fumes spreading into the air.

According to The Messenger, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related:
Sweden Axes 'Unprofitable' UK Wind Farm Plans In Defiance of Globalist's Green Energy Agenda

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state resources were sent to assist, according to WWNY.

“A large battery fire in Jefferson County has caused significant damage and is emitting large amounts of smoke that may pose health risks. I have directed all necessary State agencies to provide assistance to local and county officials and have deployed State personnel from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control to the site,” she said.

“I urge all members of the local community to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and their families and avoid exposure to smoke or other toxins. We will continue monitoring developments out of Jefferson County and are committed to helping this community address the ongoing situation,” she said.

As lithium-ion batteries have become more popular, the dangers from them have grown, according to New York City Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who testified on Thursday before the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington about the batteries, according to WABC-TV.

“The number of fire incidents has rapidly increased. Other cities across the country have begun seeing these issues as well, and municipalities that are not yet experiencing this phenomenon may be facing similar incidents in the future,” Kavanagh said.

“We have reached a point of crisis in New York City, with ion batteries now a top cause of fatal fires in New York,” she said.

The Tampa Bay Times noted that David Dittman, Tampa Fire Rescue training chief, said that when the batteries catch fire it can be “very difficult to control or extinguish.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Battery Fire at NY Solar Farm Triggers Shelter-in-Place Order: Fire Chief Says '5 or 7 Days' to Extinguish
Ron DeSantis Fires Back at Byron Donalds, Says GOP Rep Is Siding with Kamala Harris
Trump Responds After Special Counsel Jack Smith Hits Him with New Charges, Says It's All Because He's 'Way Up in the General Election'
Christian Singer Tori Kelly Gives Update on 'Scary' Blood Clot Hospitalization
House Begins 6-Week Recess Early After Failing to Reach Agreement
See more...

Conversation