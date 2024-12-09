Best Thing You'll See Today: AI Video of Trump Playing 'Fortunate Son' and Making Libs Cry

Elon Musk’s decision to purchase the social media platform Twitter and then re-brand it as “X” helped change the world.

Above all, when he guaranteed that X users would not have their voices silenced on his watch, thereby establishing himself as the greatest free speech champion since James Madison, Musk ensured that X would emerge as the medium through which millions of Americans, including some very clever people skilled in meme-making or artificial intelligence, could broadcast their support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Last month, for instance, one X user posted a hilarious video featuring numerous AI-generated images of Trump wearing patriotic colors, playing various instruments and making his enemies cry — all set to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic song, “Fortunate Son.”

In fact the crying began only five seconds into the video.

An AI-generated image reminiscent of the old “Hollywood Squares” television show featured a laughing Trump in the center square.

Meanwhile, in the eight outer squares, liberals and other Trump-haters cried over the president-elect’s 2024 election victory. The weeping faces included political rivals — such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Vice President Kamala Harris — as well as a few celebrities, such as pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

More patriotic images of Trump ensued, followed by more images of crying Trump-haters. Longtime radio shock jock Howard Stern wept. So did Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Then, close-ups of more than a dozen crying faces began scrolling from right to left. Veteran liberal actor Rob Reiner put his face in his hands. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping did likewise. Former first lady Michelle Obama needed a handkerchief.

Meanwhile, Trump played the drums, laughed, and went cruising in a car with Musk, his new best friend.

Finally, the video closed on an anti-government note with rapid-fire images of Trump and Peanut the Squirrel. Shortly before the election, petty tyrants from New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation raided a private home. They seized and later euthanized the rescue squirrel, whose owners had made him famous on social media, leaving millions of Americans outraged at the shocking example of heartless government overreach.

Last week, of course, Biden granted a blanket pardon to his son, Hunter Biden.

In light of that pardon, the video’s use of the song “Fortunate Son” took on even greater meaning.

Vietnam Era leftists adopted “Fortunate Son” as an antiwar anthem that, in the hands of Marxists, doubled as anti-American.

In a video posted to YouTube last month, however, legendary CCR singer-songwriter John Fogerty explained that he wrote the song primarily due to the outrage he felt when senators and other powerful people managed to secure draft deferments for their sons while he and other less fortunate Americans could not escape military service.

Thus, despite whatever anti-American connotations leftists might have attached to the song, “Fortunate Son” does convey the spirit of the current Trump-led populist revolt against a corrupt ruling class, which includes the video’s many crying faces.

Moreover, Musk’s appearance in the AI video makes it even more satisfying. After all, such gleeful celebrations of establishment anguish would not have been possible without the social media platform owned by Trump’s new friend and ally.

