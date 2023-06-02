Share
News

Biden Admin Closes Off More Land to Oil and Gas Drilling with New 20-Year Moratorium

 By John Hugh DeMastri  June 2, 2023 at 8:08am
Share

The Biden administration on Friday ordered a 20-year ban on new oil and gas drilling leases within 10 miles of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico, according to multiple reports.

The moratorium — which the Department of Interior initially began considering in November 2021 — is a long-sought goal of several local politicians, conservation groups and Native American tribes that want to preserve the centuries-old Pueblo ruins located there, according to E&E News.

However, some tribes have opposed the ban for limiting future economic opportunities.

“Opponents of the 20-year ban include the Navajo Nation, which represents tribal members dependent on oil and gas revenues near the park and whose mineral deposits could be devalued by the federal leasing moratorium,” E&E News reported.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, herself New Mexican and the nation’s first Native American Cabinet member, was directly lobbied to end drilling near the park by members of the Pueblo Action Alliance, a Native American activism organization to which her daughter Somah belongs, with the group’s executive director affectionately referring to her as “Auntie Deb” in an interview after the fact.

Trending:
'I Don't Know if I'm Supposed to Say This': Trump Reveals Phone Call Where He Made Unexpected Request of Hannity

“Efforts to protect the Chaco landscape have been ongoing for decades, as Tribal communities have raised concerns about the impacts that new development would have on areas of deep cultural connection,” said Haaland in a statement, according to E&E News.

“Today marks an important step in fulfilling President Biden’s commitments to Indian Country, by protecting Chaco Canyon, a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the Indigenous peoples whose ancestors have called this place home since time immemorial,” she said.

The move is the administration’s latest toward Biden’s goal of conserving at least 30 percent of federal lands and waters by 2030, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration recently blocked large swathes of Alaska from being eligible for drilling.

Meanwhile, the Interior Department proposed rules that would allow conservation groups to lease lands for restoration purposes, similar to how oil and gas companies can lease land for drilling operations.

The Department of Interior did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
John Hugh DeMastri
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Biden Admin Closes Off More Land to Oil and Gas Drilling with New 20-Year Moratorium
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Becomes 7th GOP Governor to Send Troops to Southern Border
Skynet: Air Force AI-Trained Drone Attacks Its Operator Instead of Enemy Targets
Rand Paul Takes a Stand Against Debt Bill, Reveals 'Conservative Alternative to the Biden-McCarthy Deal'
Amazon Fined $25 Million for 'Misleading Parents' About What It Did with Recordings of Kids
See more...

Conversation