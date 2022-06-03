Share
Biden Sets Off on Beach Vacation After Gun Control Speech

 By Jack Davis  June 3, 2022 at 8:22am
On Thursday night, President Joe Biden told the nation, “It’s time to act.”

But within hours of his gun control speech, he had gone off to a beach house he owns in Delaware for a long weekend, according to the Washington Examiner.

During his speech, Biden repeatedly stressed that his agenda requires speedy action, according to The New York Times.

“This time, we have to take the time to do something,” he said at one point, before deciding to offer the opposition party a stick instead of an olive branch.

“But my God. The fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don’t want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable.”

Has Joe Biden been an abject failure as president?

By about 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, all that was behind Biden as he reached Rehoboth Beach.

The Bidens are expected to be in Delaware through Sunday, according to the Cape Gazette. First lady Jill Biden celebrates her 71st birthday on Friday.

The weekend will add to Biden’s record-setting pace of being away from the White House, according to the Washington Examiner.

Biden has spent about 188 full or partial days away from the White House, with 130 in Delaware, 52 at Camp David, and six in Nantucket, Mass.

Based on that pace, he will end a four-year term with 553 days away from the White House.

Among modern presidents, that puts him on track to far outpace former President Donald Trump, who spent 381 days away from the White House, according to the Examiner. Trump usually visited his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida or other Trump properties in the Northeast.

Former President Barack Obama spent 328 days away from the White House during his two terms — with much of that during annual vacations in Hawaii.

Former President George W. Bush spent 1,020 days away from the White House over two terms. If Biden were to serve two terms at his current out-of-Washington pace, he would top Bush by being gone for 1,106 days.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation