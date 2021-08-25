Biden Takes Knee with Woke WNBA Team as 'Black Voters Matter' Co-Founder Cheers

On Monday, President Joe Biden welcomed the 2021 WNBA champion Seattle Storm to the White House. Instead of simply celebrating their on-court achievement, he took the opportunity to try to appease the woke mob.

According to CNN, Biden told the team how proud he was — not of their championship, but rather their fight for “social justice.”

“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games; they change lives,” he said.

“Encouraging people to get vaccinated so we can beat this pandemic, speaking out and standing up for racial justice and voting rights, supporting education and … mentorship programs for young people and fighting to protect trans youth from an epidemic of violence and discrimination.

“That’s what winners do. They shine the light, they lift people up, they are a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm, that’s the WNBA, that’s what they do.”

Notice how Biden never mentioned the actual achievement the team supposedly came to the White House to celebrate, which was their 2021 WNBA championship.

Instead, he praised them for fighting for liberal priorities under the guise of agreeable terms such as “voting rights.” What that really means is radical bills such as HR 1.

Biden singled out Storm star Sue Bird, who is engaged to notorious leftist Megan Rapinoe of the United States women’s national soccer team. In typical Biden fashion, he was unable to remember Rapinoe’s name as he tried to praise her.

President Joe Biden says that couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird “represent the best of what America stands for.” pic.twitter.com/rjcEYpy1pa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2021

However, the worst of Biden’s antics occurred after his speech. As he posed for a photo op with his woke WNBA friends, Biden decided to take a knee right in front of multiple American flags.

Pres. Joe Biden poses at the White House with the Seattle Storm after their 2020 WNBA Championship win. https://t.co/0yBXabYpSr pic.twitter.com/Gr7UERgVlu — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2021

While Biden did not directly face the flag, he was clearly attempting to make a political statement. Many WNBA stars have knelt during the national anthem in the past to protest so-called “systemic racism.”

Beyond the fact that is completely inappropriate for the president to parrot an action that disrespects the American flag, he did not even appease the most radical leftists.

According to The Grio, Black Voters Matter co-founder Latasha Brown said while Biden’s action was admirable, “we cannot just have symbolic progress.”

No matter what Biden or anyone else does, it will never be enough to please the radical left. Disrespecting the flag is never acceptable, and now it isn’t even sufficient to please the crowd Biden wants to pander to.

