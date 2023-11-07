An adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden communicated with Hunter Biden’s office as Hunter Biden was setting up business deals in China, according to a series of emails being made public by a conservative group.

The series of emails from 2014 were posted to the social media platform X by America First Legal, a group formed in 2021 by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller with the mission of fighting “an unholy alliance of corrupt special interests, big tech titans, the fake news media, and liberal Washington politicians.”

In the emails, Donald Cloud, who was an adviser to the vice president at the time, emailed Hunter Biden’s assistant, Katie Dodge to help set up communication with then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus.

“The reason I’m emailing you is that I received a call from Embassy Beijing this morning, and as I understand it, they (specifically Ambassador Max Baucus) has heard that Hunter Biden is in China. He would like to connect with Hunter (either himself or a member of his Embassy staff) to offer any support he may need during his travels,” Cloud wrote, one email stated.

“I spoke with Mr. Biden and he said that he was hoping to stop by if it happened to work for Ambassador Baucus know he was given short notice. Since the Ambassador won’t be in Beijing while Hunter is, Hunter said that frequently he travels to China and that he would try again the next time and hopefully be able to give more time to plan,” Dodge wrote back with Cloud cc’ed on the email.

“Thank you Mr. Cloud. I appreciate everyone stepping forward to help us out. We will be in touch with the Embassy when Hunter knows his next travel dates for China,” she later wrote.

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden said he never knew a thing about his son’s business dealings, a statement that this year morphed into one saying they were never in business together. Fox News has reported that Hunter Biden took at least 15 trips on Air Force Two with his father when he was on business.

In a “special report” published Sunday, the inside-the-Beltway news site Politico declared that emerging contradictions leave “doubt on several statements made by Biden and his representatives.

“They include the president’s claim that he has never discussed his relatives’ business dealings with anyone and his suggestion that the appearance of emails apparently belonging to his son was the result of a Russian plot, as well as Biden’s denials that his son made money from China and that his relatives have profited off of the Biden name,” Politico’s national correspondent Ben Schreckinger wrote.

The article came out two days before today’s meeting between David Weiss, the special counsel overseeing a Justice Department probe of Hunter Biden’s activities, and the House Judiciary Committee, according to NBC.

NBC said the closed-door session is “the first time a special counsel will answer questions from congressional investigators in the middle of an investigation.”

Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has indicated the subpoenas to Biden family members will be forthcoming.

Citing sources it did not name, NBC reported that two of those to be subpoenaed are Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother.

Comer said Sunday in a Fox News interview that his committee has had to fight for everything it learns.

“We’ve been _obstructed. We’ve been followed at every turn, not just by the Bidens’ big-money attorneys, but also by the federal government,” he told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

“The IRS has obstructed. The DOJ has obstructed. The Treasury has obstructed. FBI has obstructed, and the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have pretty much been the Biden legal defense team,” he said.

Comer said the transactions his panel has unearthed were “very organized. And the reason they did these complicated transactions, was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes.”

He said Biden family members will claim money they received was from loans “because you don’t have to report loans on your taxes.”

“If you’re the IRS and you’re just looking at someone’s taxes, you would never know that Joe Biden got two checks for loan repayments – $200,000 and $40,000,” Comer said.

“You wouldn’t know about all the money that we’re going to show that James Biden took in and Hunter Biden took in from loans. It’s an integral part of money laundering, where you deceive from the IRS about the revenue you’re taking in. In other words, you’re a tax cheat,” he said.

