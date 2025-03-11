Billy Joel's Tour Paused as Singer Battles 'Medical Condition'

Singer Billy Joel is pausing his current tour for four months due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Last month, Joel fell onstage while performing at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, according to the New York Post.

Joel, 75, lost his balance, fell and landed on his side then rolled onto his back. After the fall, he rose to perform one more song.

Eight shows have been rescheduled “due to a medical condition,” according to a post on his Instagram account.

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors,” the post said.

“Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025,” the post said.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” Joel was quoted as saying.

The rescheduled shows will take place in the fall of 2025 and into 2026.

The dates are: Nov. 15, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit; March 14, 2026, at Rogers Centre in Toronto; April 10, 2026, at Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse; May 22, 2026, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City; June 6, 2026, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh; June 20, 2026, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool; July 3, 2026, at Charlotte Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte; and a show with a date to be announced at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

In January, Joel rescheduled a Hollywood, Florida, concert because of a “medical procedure,” the Post reported. That show has been scheduled for Nov. 1.

In 2021, he underwent back surgery and later said he lost 50 pounds afterward.

“I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterward was so bad I lost my appetite,” Joel said. “I embraced that, I said, ‘OK, I won’t eat as much,’ and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too.”

Over the summer, Joel is scheduled to make history by performing at all three New York City-area venues in one summer, according to Billboard.

Joel is scheduled to perform at Yankee Stadium on July 18 with Rod Stewart; MetLife Stadium on Aug. 8 with Stevie Nicks; and Citi Field on Aug. 21 with Sting..

“I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer — each holds personal significance to me,” Joel said

“There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding,” Joel said.

Last July, Joel ended a 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden after 10 years of playing there once a month.

