Black Unemployment Hits Another Record Low in Trump Economy

America’s job-creating economy roared to its second record in two months in May, according to data from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

Black unemployment, which in April had set a record at 6.6 percent, dropped even further to 5.9 percent. As noted by CNBC, May’s number is the lowest since the federal government started tracking the statistic back in 1972.

According to BLS data, the rate had hovered between 8 percent and 9 percent throughout early 2016, when then-candidate Donald Trump was promising to lower unemployment for all Americans if he was elected president. In 2010, the rate topped 16 percent.

In an editorial citing April’s record low, the Chicago Tribune gave Trump the credit.

“Our view is that the more confidence employers feel in their prospects, the more people they will hire. President Donald Trump has given employers several good reasons to believe in themselves. One is tax reform. Another is his focus on reducing regulatory red tape; in response they’re investing in their businesses. Companies are hiring, but they also are betting on themselves by plowing money into plants and equipment,” the newspaper said.

Black unemployment under 6% for the first time in history! Democrats, tell me again why anyone should vote for you and your economic policies ever again? Hate and BS isn’t a platform & will only get you so far. These numbers matter and benefit all Americans. #maga 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2018

BET founder Robert Johnson said recently that the continued fall in black unemployment was a very positive sign for the economy.

“You have to take encouragement from what’s happening in the labor force and the job market,” Johnson told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when April’s then-record low for black unemployment was announced.

“When you look at African-American unemployment, … you’ve never had African-American unemployment this low and the spread between African-Americans and whites narrowing,” he said.

“I believe if you take into account the Trump tax cut, you take into account the drop in unemployment, … and you take into account that interest rates are fairly stable” the economy is going to grow, Johnson added.

Breaking News

Black Unemployment Rate All-Time Low

What's really amazing is not only did the rate plunge to 5.9% from 6.6% in a single month 76,000 joined the labor force (the only racial group that increased last month) – really great news. #Winning — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 1, 2018

The fall in black unemployment, and unemployment overall, comes as Americans give Trump credit for the economy’s strength.

A CBS News poll released last month showed that 68 percent of respondents said Trump’s policies were either responsible for the economy’s growth or somewhat responsible for its surge.

Record JOBS DAY!! 223K jobs added. Unemployment is 3.8%, lowest in 50 yrs. Black and Asian unemployment hit historic new lows. Adult men and women, and teenagers, are at lowest since 2000. Hourly earnings are up! Tax CUTS are working. America is WINNING BIG under President Trump! — President Trump (@POTUS) June 1, 2018

In a column published by Forbes, pollster John Zogby said Trump’s performance on the economy is resonating with voters.

“(I)f there is a sense that things are getting better financially for people, that there is at least a growing feeling of optimism, and that this trend can continue, then it may prove harder to make a case that the person in charge has to be defeated,” Zogby wrote, citing poll numbers showing that on the subject of the economy, Trump’s support crosses demographic lines.

