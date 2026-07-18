Blue States Are Paying the Price for Denying Truth

In John 17, Jesus prayed that His followers would be sanctified — set apart — by God’s truth. Throughout history, that truth has distinguished those who embrace it from those who reject it. Today, that separation is increasingly evident in America.

A Washington Post article this week, entitled “Trans people are fleeing red states for Seattle. The city can’t keep up,” cited a NORC poll suggesting that 400,000 transgender adults left red states in the six months following the 2024 election, with another 1.2 million reportedly considering relocating to states that actively affirm transgender policies.

The article highlights Crow Harmony, a 21-year-old transgender male, and his boyfriend, who had also transitioned. If you’re confused about what that makes them, you’re not alone, but just put that aside. The article goes on to say that this “couple” had no money, no employment prospects, and had lost their housing before leaving Florida for what they believed would be the safety of Seattle. They were assisted by a transgender-led nonprofit that helps gender-confused people relocate from red states. But that organization, along with others, now says it lacks the resources to meet the growing demand because charitable giving has declined.

Taylor Farley, executive director of the Queer Power Alliance in Seattle, is calling on the city to declare a civil emergency so that organizations like theirs can access $2.1 million in emergency city funding. Farley said, “Our community is under attack, and organizations protecting LGBTQIA+ people are struggling to survive.”

The underlying issue is larger than one city. Under current federal policy, states are no longer compelled to finance gender transition procedures, abortions, and many of the progressive initiatives that previous administrations encouraged or required. As a result, blue states that chose to embrace these policies are increasingly having to fund them with their own tax dollars.

Roughly 20 states now combine expansive abortion protections with broad transgender policies, and nearly all face projected structural budget shortfalls or significant long-term fiscal imbalances. Those deficits will eventually require either reducing government funding for the laundry list of leftist programs, which history suggests is unlikely, or raising taxes.

As more people who seek the government affirmation of their personal choices relocate to states that promise those benefits, those regions will face growing financial pressure. At the same time, higher taxes and expanding government obligations make them less attractive to families, businesses, and workers who value opportunity, responsibility, and the freedom to keep more of what they earn.

By contrast, states that build public policy on truth, personal responsibility, and enduring moral principles are better positioned to flourish. Yet the longevity of that outcome is not guaranteed. With a nation and Congress that are so closely divided, a five-seat Republican majority in the House and a six-seat majority in the Senate, the outcome of every election will determine who controls Congress and the federal purse — and whether fiscally responsible states will once again be asked to subsidize policies they have rejected.

Jesus said that God’s word is truth. Truth has always divided people, and to stand for it can be costly. But history repeatedly demonstrates that the greatest cost is not borne by those who embrace the truth; it is ultimately borne by those who deny it.

Tony Perkins is president of Family Research Council and executive editor of The Washington Stand.

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