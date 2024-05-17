A fishing village in southwest England is under a boil water order after a parasite was found in the water system.

At least 46 cases of cryptosporidiosis have been confirmed in and around Brixham in Devon, with another 100 people reporting symptoms of cryptosporidiosis, according to Fox News.

As a result, about 16,000 homes and businesses have been advised to boil their water to address the presence of cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes diarrhea, in the water.

The order is likely to last for at least a week, according to Devon Live.

“It’s absolute chaos in the town, I can’t buy a single bottle of water, people can’t shower or wash their hands. It’s like Third-World conditions here. I think it’s disgusting that we weren’t told about this until yesterday. So many people in the town are ill,” Jemma Michaels, 28, said.

“This town relies on tourism but restaurants and hotels are having bookings canceled because people don’t want to come here and get sick. It’s disgraceful,” she said.

My brother and family were in Brixham for the weekend. He has one kidney after donating one years ago and he was due to have a knee replacement operation this week. The whole family was ill after using the water, having been told it was ok to drink. Nice one, South West Water! — Kate Smith (@mkatiesmith57) May 16, 2024

Officials believe a faulty valve could have been the cause, South West Water has said, according to the BBC.

South West Water Chief Executive Susan Davy said the pipe in question was located in a cow pasture, according to Fox News.

Cryptosporidium is found in human and animal waste and can contaminate water in rivers, swimming pools and fresh produce, according to the BBC.

There is no effective treatment for cryptosporidiosis, which causes prolonged diarrhea. Although the disease is rarely fatal, it can be damaging to people with weakened immune systems.

The BBC quoted a government representative as saying, “The prime minister understands the stress and worry this has caused residents. Any water company that’s found to be in breach of rules on drinking water should expect to face the appropriate enforcement action up to and including criminal prosecution.”

South West Water initially said it would give residents £15 in compensation, but that has now risen to £115.

“We appreciate compensation can never fully compensate for the anxiety and stress that some customers have been under but we are trying to recognize and act as quickly and effectively as possible,” the company said.

Lisa Allen said her struggle with the illness is not getting better.

“The parasite has gone up into my chest now. I’m asthmatic, so it’s quite problematic. It just keeps coming and going and now I’m like this … I’ve had to have four days off work unpaid,” she said.

“Both my children are off school sick with it, they’re telling us to boil the water but after what we’ve been through with this sickness I don’t want to touch the water at all.”

