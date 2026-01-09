Breaking: 2 Shot in Oregon After Trying to Run Over Border Patrol Agents

Two individuals have been shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon during an immigration enforcement operation, according to breaking news reports.

Police dispatches said both individuals are still alive, according to the New York Post.

The shooting comes one day after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed during a similar operation in Minneapolis.

Similar to the situation in the Good case, early reports indicated the two individuals who were shot by police — unidentified at 5 p.m. Pacific Time — attempted to use a vehicle to hit agents.

The incident unfolded near East Burnside and 146th Avenue, Portlant officials said. Sources added that the agents who were involved were with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A leak of the police dispatch reported by independent journalist Andy Ngo indicated that one of the suspects was 33 years old and had admitted running from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“33-year-old, male, conscious, breathing,” a dispatch read.

“Problem: Spanish speaker, said he ran from ICE and was shot twice, wife was shot once as well, just pulled over here, info slow.”

Another message just seconds later was from the federal officers involved in the incident. The dispatcher’s log read: “My caller is Border Patrol, said they shot at a [subject] that almost ran them over, unknown if hit other subject since they drove off in a red [Toyota] Tacoma.”

Breaking: Two people have just been shot by Border Patrol during an immigration operation in Portland, Ore. Anti-ICE accounts have circulated screenshots alleging that a 911 dispatcher leaked to them information about a call for police assistance. The call log also shows a 911… pic.twitter.com/IVukXHnGD7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2026

Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the individuals who were shot were suspected gang members.

“At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland,” she wrote.

“The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.”

Here are the facts: At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a… https://t.co/Tr0qUQCtkm — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 9, 2026

“Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene,” she continued.

“This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.”

The shooting not only marks the second in two days involving ICE operations, it’s also the second to happen in a city closely associated with the 2020 George Floyd riots.

While Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Portland arguably became the epicenter of the subsequent disturbances, with a months-long siege of a federal courthouse there.

