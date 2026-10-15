Breaking: 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Elementary School Shooting

A deadly school shooting in Oregon may have been stopped by a bystander, according to police.

Three children and one adult were killed at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, according to CNN.

Police arrived at the school at about 1 p.m. to find the shooter dead.

The individual who killed the shooter “may have been a bystander,” Sheila Miller, a representative of the Bend Police Department, said.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Bend Police Dispatcher says the active shooter has been NEUTRALIZED, possibly SHOT BY A FATHER at Silver Rail Elementary If true, this father is a TRUE HERO and saved COUNTLESS KIDS Keep praying for these kids 🙏🏻 We still don’t have the casuaIty count. 🎥 @newsnoteworthy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 15, 2026

A report from CBS News said that according to its sources, the shooter was a teenager.

A so-called “good Samaritan” then intervened to kill the shooter, CBS reported.

At least two people were hospitalized due to the incident, police said, according to CNN.

An initial 911 call reported that an “unknown man had shot into a car” at Silver Rail Elementary School, police said.

🚨 BREAKING: SCHOOL SHOOTER DOWN, possibly taken out within MOMENTS by a BYSTANDER after the scumbag opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon Taking them down so quickly might’ve SAVED LIVES MULTIPLE injuries reported — including students — but unknown their precise condition and how many. PRAY 🙏🏻 FBI is on scene, per Director Kash Patel Officers evacuated the school room by room Sounds like a good guy with a gun stopped this, HERO. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2026



“Within about a minute, we were receiving multiple 911 calls from within the school,” Miller said, according to ABC News.

“We are stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy,” Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said, according to CNN.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence. No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing,” he said.

Multiple victims after shooting at Bend, Oregon, elementary school; suspect killed https://t.co/7gpYULKGS6 — 12 News (@12News) October 15, 2026

Leah Schwartz, who lives near the school, said she heard shots while walking with her husband and their dog, according to NBC News.

She said they heard three shots followed by three more shots.

“They were spaced out, which made us question whether it was gunshots or someone doing construction,” Schwartz said

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