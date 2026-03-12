Breaking: Active Shooter 'Neutralized' at Old Dominion University

Gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the campus of Old Dominion University campus in Norfolk, Virginia.

A representative of the college said the shooter “is now deceased,” according to WVEC-TV.

Two people who were wounded in the incident were taken to local hospitals.

Officials have not revealed the extent of their injuries. It was not clear if the shooter or victims were students, faculty or staff.

The shooting took place in Constant Hall, the main campus building used by the College of Business.

#BREAKING: Two people are injured and a gunman is dead after a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday morning. An active threat was reported at Constant Hall at 10:48 a.m., asking students and faculty to “follow run-hide-right protocols.”… pic.twitter.com/ZxcSCA9hD3 — The National Desk (@TND) March 12, 2026

The college sent out an alert at 11:30 a.m. saying, “Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day (Thursday, March 12, 2026).”

“Avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency officials continue to work. An update will be provided as soon as possible.”

That followed an alert sent at 10:50 a.m., that read, “O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area.”

Norfolk Public Schools said three schools were placed on what is called a “secure hold.”

ODU sophomore Logan Hayes said he was in Constant Hall taking a test when the incident began at about 10:50 a.m., according to WAVY-TV.

The fire alarm sounded, leading him to exit the building.

“I heard about a multitude of gunshots go off and people just screaming,” he said.

Police responded immediately, he said, and responding officers assured students they were safe.

“I need to leave. My heart dropped. I didn’t really know what was going on, I just know I had to leave immediately and it was pretty scary at that point because I really didn’t know what was going on or how close the threat was,” ODU student Zachary Mulder said, according to WTKR-TV.

The station reported that both shooting victims were in critical condition.

🚨 BREAKING: Police are responding to an active threat on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Initial reports suggest three victims so far. pic.twitter.com/uc3UGeFoQQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2026

CNN reported that agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is part of the investigation.

