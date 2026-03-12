Share
News
A stock photo of a police car with lights activated.
A stock photo of a police car with lights activated. (shauni / Getty Images)

Breaking: Active Shooter 'Neutralized' at Old Dominion University

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2026 at 10:14am
Share

Gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the campus of Old Dominion University campus in Norfolk, Virginia.

A representative of the college said the shooter “is now deceased,” according to WVEC-TV.

Two people who were wounded in the incident were taken to local hospitals.

Officials have not revealed the extent of their injuries. It was not clear if the shooter or victims were students, faculty or  staff.

The shooting took place in Constant Hall, the main campus building used by the College of Business.

The college sent out an alert at 11:30 a.m. saying, “Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day (Thursday, March 12, 2026).”

“Avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency officials continue to work. An update will be provided as soon as possible.”

That followed an alert sent at 10:50 a.m., that read, “O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area.”

Norfolk Public Schools said three schools were placed on what is called a “secure hold.”

ODU sophomore Logan Hayes said he was in Constant Hall taking a test when the incident began at about 10:50 a.m., according to WAVY-TV.

Related:
Democratic-Led Chicago Sees Over a Dozen People Shot During the Weekend

The fire alarm sounded, leading him to exit the building.

“I heard about a multitude of gunshots go off and people just screaming,” he said.

Police responded immediately, he said, and responding officers assured students they were safe.

“I need to leave. My heart dropped. I didn’t really know what was going on, I just know I had to leave immediately and it was pretty scary at that point because I really didn’t know what was going on or how close the threat was,” ODU student Zachary Mulder said, according to WTKR-TV.

The station reported that both shooting victims were in critical condition.

CNN reported that agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is part of the investigation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Active Shooter 'Neutralized' at Old Dominion University
New Bill to Ban Abortion Pill Hits Senate
Oil Prices Rise as Iran Strikes Multiple Tankers in Defiance of Trump
Report: Pam Bondi Living on Military Base Amid Fears She Might Be Targeted by Radicals or Foreign 'Adversaries'
Kamala Harris Cancels Multiple Book Tour Stops Amid Controversy
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation