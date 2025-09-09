Breaking: Cracker Barrel Caves to Public Pressure, Reverses Redesign

Cracker Barrel announced on Tuesday that it is suspending its redesign of its restaurant chain, having previously decided to keep its original logo.

“You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants,” the company said. “We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be.”

“With our recent announcement that our ‘Old Timer’ logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you.”

You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be. With our recent announcement that our… — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) September 9, 2025

“We had tested this design in only four out of 660 locations, and we won’t continue with it,” the company said in an announcement on its website.

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s new logo last month did not go well, with the stock falling from a closing of $58.80 on Aug. 26 to $50.54 the following day, resulting in a $100 million market value loss.

The company went into damage control mode, and the stock rebounded.

Regarding the redesign of the restaurants themselves, the company had said, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The interior redesign involved a lighter color scheme and different wall hangings.

The Cracker Barrel rebrand gets even worse than the new logo.

Here’s the new interior.

I don’t care that the floor looks like bricks.

I hate this. https://t.co/4pXCSwe2FB pic.twitter.com/VmYCW3gKzx — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 20, 2025

Cracker Barrel’s decision to keep its original logo last month came just hours after President Donald Trump recommended that course of action.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:39 AM EST 08/26/25 pic.twitter.com/iKlVBfAsRY — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 26, 2025

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right,” he posted on Truth Social. “Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity.”

