Breaking: First Photos of Donald Trump Inside Courtroom Released

The very first photographs of former President Donald J. Trump inside the Manhattan courthouse during his arraignment were released to the public Tuesday afternoon.

Trump’s arraignment has been highly anticipated since a grand jury chose to indict the former president on charges related to the alleged falsification of campaign finance records.

The allegations claim the records are related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump vehemently denies the claims.

According to Bloomberg, the photographs show Trump seated with his defense team.

That team includes lawyers Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche.

These are far from the only Tuesday photographs of Trump making the rounds on social media.

A photograph of Trump first arriving at the courthouse is also making waves.

In this photograph, Trump can be seen raising his fist, a political symbol historically associated with resisting oppression.

Political figures and commentators, such as former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, commentator Mike Cernovich and TPUSA’s Benny Johnson took to Twitter to share the photograph along with their support for the former Republican president.

“Legendary,” Johnson tweeted.

“Iconic,” Cernovich wrote.

I stand with President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/hC4O4dWmoC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 4, 2023

“I stand with President Donald J. Trump,” Lake tweeted.

