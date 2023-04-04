Parler Share
Breaking: First Photos of Donald Trump Inside Courtroom Released

 By Michael Austin  April 4, 2023 at 12:13pm
The very first photographs of former President Donald J. Trump inside the Manhattan courthouse during his arraignment were released to the public Tuesday afternoon.

Trump’s arraignment has been highly anticipated since a grand jury chose to indict the former president on charges related to the alleged falsification of campaign finance records.

The allegations claim the records are related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump vehemently denies the claims.

According to Bloomberg, the photographs show Trump seated with his defense team.

That team includes lawyers Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche.

These are far from the only Tuesday photographs of Trump making the rounds on social media.

A photograph of Trump first arriving at the courthouse is also making waves.

In this photograph, Trump can be seen raising his fist, a political symbol historically associated with resisting oppression.

Political figures and commentators, such as former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, commentator Mike Cernovich and TPUSA’s Benny Johnson took to Twitter to share the photograph along with their support for the former Republican president.

“Legendary,” Johnson tweeted.

“Iconic,” Cernovich wrote.

“I stand with President Donald J. Trump,” Lake tweeted.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




