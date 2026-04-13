BREAKING: Second Member of Congress Announces He Will Resign, Papers to Be Filed Tuesday

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas announced Monday that he will resign from Congress. The announcement came on the heels of an announcement from Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who also resigned his House seat.

Both faced pressure over scandals from their private lives.

Gonzales has admitted having an affair with Regina Santos-Aviles a former member who later committed suicide by setting herself on fire. Swalwell has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, one of whom was a former staff member, which he has denied.

“There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all,” Gonzales wrote in a post on X.

“When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

As noted by Politico, Gonzales, who was not seeking re-election, was facing a possible vote to expel him if he did not resign.

That shove would have been bipartisan, with Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida among those ready to expel Gonzales.

After initially denying a sexual relationship with Santos-Aviles, Gonzales finally admitted to the sexual relationship last month.

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales said, according to Politico.

He said the affair had “absolutely nothing to do with” Santos-Aviles’ death.

May 2024 texts show Gonzales asking his aide for “sexy” photos, according to WABC-TV.

“You don’t really want a hot picture of me,” she wrote.

“I’m just such a visual person,” he wrote back, adding “Sorry.”

After being asked about her sexual preferences, Santos-Aviles replied, “This is going too far boss,” but also asked, “how long have you thought I was this hot?”

A June 2024 text from Adrian Aviles, the aide’s husband, said he was filing for divorce because of the messages between Santos-Aviles and Gonzales.

The House Ethics Committee was investigating the Republican over the scandal. Further, the Office of Congressional Conduct found “a substantial reason to believe” Gonzales broke House rules by having an affair with an employee.

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