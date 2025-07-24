Share
Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, walked away from peace talks between Israel and Hamas, complaining Hamas is not acting in good faith.
Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, walked away from peace talks between Israel and Hamas, complaining Hamas is not acting in good faith.

Breaking: US Pulls Out of Israel Peace Talks, Blames 'Selfish' Hamas

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2025 at 4:14pm
President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has walked away from talks to bring a cease-fire to Gaza, pointing a finger at Hamas for the failure to make a deal.

“Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff said in a statement, according to Politico.

“We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” he said.

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” Witkoff said. “We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.”

A report from Axios said Hamas had made a demand to increase the number of Palestinian prisoners released when Hamas gives up hostages taken in its Oct 7, 2023, raid into Israel. The report, which cited sources Axios did not name, said the demand infuriated Israeli negotiators.

According to the Associated Press, the major issue blocking an agreement is the presence of Israeli troops after a cease-fire is agreed upon. Israel has indicated it will not walk away from Gaza at this point.

Hamas says every Israeli soldier must be withdrawn from Gaza before it will free all of its Israeli hostages. Hamas said it will not disarm.

State Department representative Tommy Pigott offered no information on what Witkoff meant by “alternative options.”

Earlier Thursday, Israel recalled its negotiators who had been participating in the talks.

As hope for a cease-fire faded, French President Emmanuel Macron said he will formally announce France’s recognition of a Palestinian state in September, according to CNN.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the comment, according to the Times of Israel.

“The French president’s pretension to conjure a permanent settlement in our land with a mere breath is absurd and unserious,” Sa’ar wrote in a social media post.

“A Palestinian state would be a Hamas state — just as the [Israeli] withdrawal from the Gaza Strip twenty years ago led to Hamas’s takeover there,” he wrote.

Macron “cannot provide security for Israel,” Sa’ar wrote, adding, “Israel’s attempt to base its security on Palestinian promises to fight terror failed entirely in the Oslo process,” referring to a 1990s effort to create a two-state solution to the Middle East dilemma.

“Israel will no longer gamble with its security and its future,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
