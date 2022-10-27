Brutal Beating of Pregnant Woman Ends When Good Guy with Gun Steps In and Raises Firearm: Report

A legally armed bystander put an end to the alleged beating of a pregnant woman outside a Florida grocery store, once again giving the lie to the left’s claim that there are no good guys with a gun.

The bystander drew his gun on a man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend outside a Publix grocery store in Largo, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Miami Herald.

The woman told the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department that Cole Danisment, 27, punched her in the face multiple times.

The alleged attack caused the woman to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, the suspect allegedly stomped on her head and upper body.

The woman told police that Danisment was fully aware that she was 14 weeks pregnant with his child.

The attack spurred an armed citizen to intervene, fearful that the woman would suffer fatal injuries if the beating continued. Danisment reportedly backed off when the bystander pulled his gun.

The woman was left “covered in large amounts of blood,” the police report said. She may also have suffered a broken nose.

The alleged perpetrator has recent priors, too.

Officials reported that Danisment had been arrested only a week before on domestic abuse charges, and a no-contact order had been put out against him.

The suspect was charged with aggravated domestic battery and booked into jail. He is being held there on a $20,000 bond, according to court records.

This incident reminds us all that the “good guy with a gun” idea is not just a theory, but a fact.

Despite story after story of armed citizens stopping crimes, leftist politicians insist that the idea that armed citizens can be a force for good is a myth.

In August, for instance, struggling New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed the “good guy with a gun” narrative to be “over” after she implemented draconian anti-gun laws in the Empire State.

“We don’t need guns on our streets. We don’t need people carrying guns in our subways. We don’t need people carrying guns in our schools. We don’t need people carrying in our places of worship. We don’t need them carrying them into bars or restaurants. Because that only makes people less safe,” Hochul said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Meanwhile, criminals are prowling the streets of New York amid a surge in crime.

Even as blue states and municipalities continue to look for ways to take away their citizens’ Second Amendment rights, and as courts continue to turn back those attempts, stories of armed citizens deterring crime pile up.

The “good guy with a gun” concept is neither a mere theory nor a falsehood. It has been proved time and again to be true. Armed citizens make us safer.

