While We Bundle Up for Christmas, Australia Is So Hot You Can Cook Meat in a Car

While Americans and others in the Northern Hemisphere enjoy the chilly days of winter, it’s easy to forget our friends down under are in the middle of their hot season.

It’s so hot there in the middle of December that you can apparently cook a pork roast inside a parked car.

Australian man Stu Pengelly did just that on Dec. 13, showing the world exactly how hot a car parked in a sunny location can get.

“Those of you who missed my experiment for fun yesterday,” Pengelly wrote on Facebook, “I cooked 1,5 kg pork roast inside an old Datsun Sunny for 10 hrs on a 39degree day.It worked a treat!”

Although the pictures of his cooked roast don’t exactly look appetizing, there’s no doubt that it’s safe to eat.

The experiment came with a warning, however.

“My warning is do not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute & if you do see kids or dogs in a hot car,DO NOT HESITATE TO SMASH A WINDOW to get them out ASAP,” he wrote. “It is not an offence to do this & you could save a life.Please keep a watch out.”

The next day, Pengelly kept track of the exact temperature in the car, which he said reached 81 degrees Celsius (roughly 178 degrees Fahrenheit).

Pengelly noted that had his car been black or a later model, the temperature would likely have been much higher.

Doesn’t that gray Datsun-cooked pork roast look delicious?

The experiment appears to be an Australian spin on baking cookies in the interior of a car — which some Americans, particularly those in sunny and hot regions like southern Arizona, have been known to do.

Although it’s fun to see these tests, it proves that leaving pets or children inside of a car can be an extremely fatal mistake.

Many jurisdictions have passed laws legalizing extraction methods from bystanders, including shattering windows.

Even if property damage remains illegal despite the circumstances, saving a life should come before any potential misdemeanor or repair cost.

If people heed this Australian’s warning, perhaps there will be less tragic deaths due to heat as summer rolls around in America.

