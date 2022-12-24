Parler Share
Can You Spot Jesus' Face in This Log? Father Makes Shocking Discovery While Chopping Wood

 By Randy DeSoto  December 24, 2022 at 1:30pm
A British man chopping wood recently for a Christmas fire was surprised when the profile of a split log looked to him like the face of Jesus.

Phil Buckley, 44, told The Sun, “I chopped through one piece and thought, ‘Oh my God, that looks just like Jesus!'”

He added: “I couldn’t bring myself to burn it — especially not over Christmas.”

“We’re going to show it off to family over the festive period,” Buckley said. “It’s a bit of fun and people will find it funny.”

The Sun noted that the face on the log looks a good deal like the famous Christ the Redeemer statue sitting high above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Construction of that 98-foot tall statue began 100 years ago in 1922 and was completed in 1931, according to Britannica.

“In 1921 the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro proposed that a statue of Christ be built on the 2,310-foot (704-metre) summit [of Mount Corcovado], which, because of its commanding height, would make it visible from anywhere in Rio,” Britannica said.

“Permission was granted, and the foundation stone of the base was ceremonially laid on April 4, 1922 — to commemorate the centennial on that day of Brazil’s independence from Portugal.”

Of course, no one knows what Jesus looked like.

In the Bible’s book of Isaiah, chapter 52, in a passage scholars believe is about Jesus, it says, “He had no form or majesty that we should look at him, and no beauty that we should desire him.”

So his looks were not that special.

The Shroud of Turin, which by tradition is the burial cloth wrapped around the body of Jesus after he we crucified on the cross, has the image of a man’s face.

CBN News reported that the recent testing of the fabric found it to be roughly 2,000 years old, which would date back to the time of Christ.

The study also looked at pollen plucked from the Shroud.

“The pollen samples that were gathered they, a lot of them are from plants that are native to not just the Middle East, but specifically the area around Judea, Palestine, and Syria and stay where it was in that time period,” Brian Hyland, an exhibit curator at the Museum of the Bible, told CBN.

Barrie Schwortz, a Jewish professional photographer who first photographed the Shroud in the 1970s, said he was biased against believing it was authentic.

“I even said somewhere along the line to somebody that, you know, we’ll get to Turin, we’ll give it five minutes, we’ll find the paint, we’ll come home, we’ll be done,” he recounted.

But he explained to CBN there was no paint on the cloth or brush strokes.

The news outlet noted the Shroud is 3D. “Scientists using an image analyzer revealed decades ago that the lights and darks of the Shroud image translate into dimensional shapes.”

Conversation