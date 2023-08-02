Share
Capitol Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Order for Senate Office Buildings After 'Concerning' 911 Call

 By Randy DeSoto  August 2, 2023 at 2:04pm
The U.S. Capitol Police issued a shelter-in-place order for Senate office buildings on Wednesday afternoon as officers responded to a possible active shooter.

The order came in response to a “concerning 911 call,” according to the Capitol Police’s Twitter account.

“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the Capitol Police tweeted.

Comer Floored: DOJ Sends 'Troubling' Letter Days Before Devon Archer Is Set to Testify on Biden Business Dealings

The Senate office buildings are connected to the U.S. Capitol itself by an underground passageway.

Officers were seen with weapons drawn working their way through the building and instructing people to evacuate.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.


Additionally, police vehicles were seen arriving in the area.

Just after 4 p.m. Eastern Time, the Capitol Police reported that the buildings had been cleared. Shortly thereafter, they announced that officers were “standing by to prepare the Senate office buildings for re-entry.”

The Associated Press noted that “both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.”

