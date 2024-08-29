CDC Issues Warning as 'Sloth Fever' Arrives in US from South America

Health experts are raising red flags as what is commonly known as “sloth fever” has gained a foothold in the United States.

The Oropouche virus has been detected in two states, according to CBS.

Florida officials said they have spotted 30 cases, all connected with travelers from Cuba.

One case was diagnosed in New York state, also linked to travel from Cuba.

According to The Washington Post, Europe has had 19 cases this summer, with 12 in Spain, five in Italy and two in Germany. One case involved travel to Brazil; all the rest were linked to travelers returning from Cuba.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of August, more than 8,000 cases of sloth fever have been confirmed in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru.

The CDC said that “two deaths and vertical transmission associated with fetal death and possible congenital malformations in Brazil have raised concerns about the threat of Oropouche virus to human health.”

One expert stressed that pregnant women may face the worst dangers of infection.

“There is much we still do not know about the Oropouche virus but one of the main concerns arising from the current outbreak is its potential harmful effects on unborn fetuses,” Enny Paixao, associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in a statement.

“The risks of Oropouche virus infection to fetal development remain uncertain and require closer scrutiny,” she wrote.

The CDC said it is watching the spread of the virus.

“We want to be at high alert and respond quickly to make sure that we are protecting the health of pregnant moms everywhere,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen told CBS.

Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS medical contributor, noted, “We’re still at the very beginning of understanding that virus.”

The CDC said on its website that humans contract the disease after being bitten by midges, a small form of fly, or mosquitos.

The CDC said most people infected have “ fever, myalgia, and headache” and also suffer from “arthralgia, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and rash.” Some have had recurring symptoms.

The CDC said pregnant women should consider postponing trips to areas where there are outbreaks of sloth fever.

The agency said it is “currently developing a plan for rapid detection and response to Oropouche virus disease cases in the United States.”

