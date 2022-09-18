Parler Share
News

Chaos Erupts as Man Charges Queen's Casket - Dragged Out of Room by Police

 By Jack Davis  September 18, 2022 at 5:23am
Parler Share

The somber ceremony of Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state was shattered Friday night when a man left the long line of mourners filing through Westminster Hall and rushed the casket.

Police quickly tackled the man and dragged him away, according to the Daily Mirror.

The U.K. Guardian identified the man as Muhammad Khan, 28.

Khan has been charged with “behavior intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress,” according to the outlet. He will appear in court on Monday.

Trending:
Harvey Weinstein Makes Urgent Request to Judge After Learning What Prison Dentist Has Planned for Him


A woman identified as Tracey Holland was in line to view the coffin with her niece when she saw the incident unfold, according to Sky News.

“Some person decided they were going to push my [7-year-old niece] out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don’t know what,” she said.

“The police had him within two seconds.”

Holland described the incident as “terrible, absolutely terrible, so disrespectful and unbelievable.”


Another witness recounted seeing Khan in the lead-up to the disturbance.

“We saw him in the queue from the beginning of the queue and throughout the day he was by himself,” the witness, whose name was not used, told the U.K. Daily Mail.

“We were at the top of the stairs when we saw the incident. A lady screamed as it happened. It was quite unnerving, although he was detained and people kept calm and carried on.”

According to The Sun, mourners at first were uncertain what the fuss was all about.

Related:
Report: King Charles III Learned About Dying Queen in Frantic Phone Call, Then 'Everything Was Silent'

“We thought someone had fainted and then we heard someone shriek,” one witness said.

“Someone got up to the coffin, grabbed the flag and pulled it upwards. They picked up the bottom and wafted it, almost to see what was underneath. It happened so fast.”

The witness called the scene “extremely upsetting,” adding, “It’s such disrespect to the body. Just not what you thought you would ever see.”

The live broadcast of the queen’s lying in state was interrupted for about 15 minutes at the time of the incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chaos Erupts as Man Charges Queen's Casket - Dragged Out of Room by Police
Impostor Reveals How She Infiltrated Mar-a-Lago After Photo with Trump, Lindsey Graham Goes Viral
'Black Box' Pulled from Republican Representative's Wrecked Car, Cause of Fatal Crash Discovered: Sheriff
Teen Suffers Heart Attack After Cross Country Race, Baffled Doctors Find 2 Blood Clots and Blocked Artery
San Francisco's Crime Crisis Out of Control, New Poll Shows Over a Third of Residents Plan to Leave the City
See more...

Conversation