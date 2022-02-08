Share
Commentary
Sports
Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi reacts during the free skate in the team competition of the Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Monday.
Commentary
Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi reacts during the free skate in the team competition of the Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Monday. (Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

China Pulls Videos of Former American Zhu Yi After Double Olympic Falls Start Media Firestorm

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  February 8, 2022 at 12:17pm
Share

The Chinese had been delighted when figure skater Beverly Zhu gave up her U.S. citizenship in 2018 to represent China in the Olympics. Upon becoming a Chinese citizen, the lifelong Californian, whose parents immigrated from China, changed her name to Zhu Yi.

Ahead of the team figure skating competition this week at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese officials chose Zhu over others who were born in China, according to CNN.

Unfortunately for the Chinese, who had so much faith in Zhu’s talent, her performance has fallen far short of expectations and the once warmly embraced skater has now become a pariah.

The 19-year-old fell during the short program in the team competition on Sunday. She told reporters she was “upset and a little embarrassed” by her performance, according to CNN.

“I guess because I missed the first jump I was just kind of frazzled and felt a lot of pressure on landing that last jump, and unfortunately I popped it,” she said.

Trending:
Outrage as Biden Gives Soros Nonprofit $164 Million to Help Criminal Migrants Escape Punishment

“I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies’ singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do, but unfortunately I didn’t,” Zhu said.

Her results were even worse in the free skate on Monday when she fell twice. Zhu finished last, which brought the team from third place to fifth place, with barely enough room to qualify for the next round of the event, according to Fox Sports.

Understandably, the athlete was brought to tears.

“I am relieved because [there is] a lot of pressure and people are expecting a lot. But right now, I’m just going to move on and focus on my individual events,” she said.

Does it surprise you that China would censor videos of an athlete's blunders?

Fox Sports reported that Zhu’s disastrous showing prompted “an outpouring of social media vitriol” on Weibo, a widely used Chinese social media platform.

As a result, it said, China “appeared to censor” the videos of Zhu’s blunders.

This should not come as a surprise. The Chinese are not comfortable with humiliation and will go to great lengths to avoid it. They want to be seen as winners.

Fox reported that “the hashtag #ZhuYiFellOver racked up over 230 million views before being deactivated, with searches late Sunday afternoon returning no results.”

The hashtag “#ZhuYiMessedUp” received over 80 million views but was not deactivated, it said.

Related:
US-Born Skier, Victoria's Secret Model Disses America and Is Competing for China at Olympics

One Weibo user wrote: “Chen Hongyi is far better than her. I don’t know why someone like this was allowed to represent China.”

“Sure, there’s lots of pressure — but show me an athlete who doesn’t go out there under pressure from their country and people?” wrote another.

A sarcastic commenter wrote: “Congratulations to the Chinese figure skating team for making such a huge contribution to the field of computing!”

Zhu is not done. She will spend the next week training for the singles competition.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




China Pulls Videos of Former American Zhu Yi After Double Olympic Falls Start Media Firestorm
US-Born Skier, Victoria's Secret Model Disses America and Is Competing for China at Olympics
China Trots Out 'Disappeared' Tennis Star for the Cameras - But Look Who's Lurking in the Background
'This Made Me Throw Up': Viral Clip of Wide-Eyed 5-Year-Olds Forced to March, Chant for BLM - Report
GoFundMe CEO Slammed for Being a 'Coward' in Backlash to Freedom Convoy Move
See more...

Conversation