When the United States of America has a weak commander-in-chief, it means our enemies can do what they want.

While China has long been staging drills outside of Taiwan to intimidate the island and assert its power, they’ve been largely harmless.

But now they’re being taken a step further as Chinese jets are being equipped with live missiles, according to Reuters.

The Chinese military practiced with several formations near Taiwan, executing mock attacks alongside Chinese naval vessels.

The use of jets armed with live missiles took place on Friday, while Chinese state-sponsored media outlet CCTV said the intention was to punish new Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

It is with great honor that I accept the responsibility the Taiwanese people have entrusted me with as president. United in our commitment to peace & democracy, we will stand resilient in the face of all challenges. Read my full inaugural address here: https://t.co/dkiYKLGehr — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) May 20, 2024

Ching-te had only been in power for three days before the mock attacks occurred.

Chinese leaders have continually denounced the Taiwanese government, claiming the island as part of their nation and denouncing Lai as a “separatist.”

Will there be war between China and Taiwan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This action is completely reasonable, legal, and necessary to combat the arrogance of ‘Taiwan independence’ and deter the interference and intervention of external forces,” Wu Qian, a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

The mock attacks are aimed to “test the ability to jointly seize power, launch joint attacks and occupy key areas,” according to the Chinese military.

Unsurprisingly, the Taiwanese government was quick to condemn the actions of the Chinese government.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung stated that the small nation will not give in to the continued pressure from China.

“We will not make any concessions because of this Chinese military exercise, because it concerns the development of democracy in Taiwan,” the official said.

The increased pressure from China is not surprising considering the state of the world.

Under the Biden administration, foreign leaders have been more hesitant to stand against the Chinese government and its rising global influence.

Instead, the current United States government has allowed China to disrespect America and do whatever it wants, American dissent be damned.

Of course, the use of live missiles in practice drills is far from any declaration of war on the small island state, but it’s a clear change from previous actions.

Perhaps America has maintained just enough influence to keep China off for now, but how much longer will that last?

