People cast their in-person early ballot for the 2024 general election at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday.
People cast their in-person early ballot for the 2024 general election at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. (Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images)

Chinese Student Faces Criminal Charges for Illegal Vote, But Ballot May Still Count for Scary Reason

 By Jack Davis  October 30, 2024 at 4:26pm
A Chinese national, who appears to be an illegal voter, is facing charges.

However, his illegal vote is likely to count.

That’s the situation in Michigan where authorities stumbled upon a University of Michigan student who voted Sunday but is not a U.S. citizen.

In legal theory, only American citizens can vote in federal elections.

However, because in some states that involves checking a box or signing a statement and not providing proof, catching noncitizens in the act is infrequent.

The case involves a 19-year-old individual Chinese student whose name is being kept a secret.

The student presented information on Sunday to show identification and residency, signed the paper saying he was an American citizen, and voted, the office of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said, according to Detroit News.

No one would have been the wiser, according to Benson’s office, but the student opened up an investigation into himself by contacting the local clerk’s office wondering if he could get his ballot back.

“We’re grateful for the swift action of the clerk in this case, who took the appropriate steps and referred the case to law enforcement,” a joint statement from the offices of Benson and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said.

The student ended up with two felonies: perjury for making a false statement in registering to vote and being an unauthorized elector who tried to vote.

Related:
Urgent Report: Single Voter ID Linked to Dozens of 'Votes' in Critical Trump State

The Detroit News noted that Ann Arbor city administration Milton Dohoney Jr. said in an email to city council members that the student has a green card.

“Through a series of actions, the student was apparently able to register, receive a ballot and cast a vote,” Dohoney wrote. “Based upon the scenario that we’re hearing this morning, the student was fully aware of what he was doing, and that it was not legal.”

CNN reported that its sources said investigators are trying to learn if this was part of a wider effort by China to interfere in the election or an isolated incident.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has launched an “independent, parallel investigation,” along with the criminal one.

Washtenaw County Clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum said whoever the illegal voter voted for will get those votes because with in-person voting, there is no way to go back into the system to know which vote was illegal.

“There’s a box of ballots underneath the tabulator and all of the ballots — they all look the same. … There’s no way to go back and undo it,” Kestenbaum said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
