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Christian attendees of a church in Islamabad pray on April 20, 2025.
Christian attendees of a church in Islamabad pray on April 20, 2025. (Amir Qureshi - AFP / Getty Images)

Christian Father May Be Executed by Islamic Country

 By Michael Austin  March 29, 2026 at 6:02pm
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A Pakistani Christian is awaiting a possible death sentence after allegedly downloading “blasphemous material” on social media.

Ishtiaq Saleem, 34, is a father and a sanitation worker from Islamabad. He was arrested in November 2022 for allegedly downloading the material, and has languished in prison as his case proceeds, according to a March 10 release from ADF International.

The legal advocacy group said that Saleem fell victim to the “Blasphemy Business Group” — a network accused of “fabricating blasphemy accusations to entrap individuals for the purpose of blackmail and extortion.”

The entity reportedly works with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency to pin blasphemy charges on Christians and other religious minorities.

Rao Abdur Rahim, the lead prosecution counsel in the Saleem case, also happens to be the leader of the Blasphemy Business Group.

That raises “serious concerns about the fairness of the proceedings,” ADF International noted.

Saleem’s trial is now over, but Muhammad Umair, who is accused alongside Saleem, still has ongoing court proceedings.

That means a verdict will likely be decided when those proceedings are over as well.

“Ishtiaq committed no wrong and was simply living his life as a Christian in Pakistan when he was arrested. He has now spent three years behind bars, separated from his family,” Tehmina Arora, the director of advocacy at ADF International for Asia, said in the release.

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“No one should face the threat of death or years in prison based on fabricated accusations of blasphemy. Cases like this illustrate the immense pressure faced by Christians and religious minorities in Pakistan.”

While awaiting a verdict, Saleem has appealed numerous times for bail, but his applications have been denied by lower courts and even the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

While Saleem remains under tremendous threat because of his Christian faith, ADF International is “hopeful that the trial has exposed significant weaknesses in the prosecution’s case and the misuse of the blasphemy laws to exhort and harass religious minorities.”

They are hoping for an acquittal so that Saleem can return to his family.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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